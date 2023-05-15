Fox Says It Has “Solid” Strike Contingency Plan, CEO Rob Wade Says “Thoughts Go Out To The Writers”

Fox unveiled its 2023/24 programming slate this morning and the writers strike was front and center.

The network, which, once again, didn’t unveil a schedule, said that it has a “solid” contingency plan given the current situation between the WGA and the AMPTP.

Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said, “Obviously, nobody wants this strike and our thoughts go out to the writers at the moment. But we feel very confident in our schedule and our ability to pivot as and when necessary. Current there are no changes to the schedule but as the summer continues, we’ll look at that carefully and make the right decisions going forward.”

Wade said that it will have originals throughout the year including a slew of unscripted titles.

“We just went through a global pandemic and three years ago, we had original programming starting 16 days after the COVID pandemic began with our iHeart special. So we’re used to move in quickly and ensuring our schedule is robust and full of originality.”

Fox has a number of animated series in the can including Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis and Jon Hamm-voiced Grimsburg as well as new reality series including David Spade-hosted Snake Oil and Jamie Foxx-hosted We Are Family as well as returning unscripted series including Special Forces, Farmer Wants A Wife and Kitchen Nightmares.

Wade is the latest entertainment CEO to address the strike.

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said that the MTV and Paramount+ owner has a “lot of content in the can” and is “well positioned” for the strike.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, speaking after his company’s latest financial earnings, said “we’re not glad” about the strike and that it needed “great writers”. “Everybody deserves to get paid fairly,” he added.