Fox News’ Benjamin Hall Receives Standing Ovation In Return To State Department Briefings

Benjamin Hall, the Fox News correspondent who was severely injured in Ukraine last year, returned to the State Department briefing for the first time since his recovery.

Hall received a standing ovation from other reporters.

“I felt a lot of support in this room throughout and it gave me a lot of strength to keep going,” Hall said. “I am so grateful for everyone who reached out and I appreciate it all.”

On his return, Hall interviewed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday for Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier.

In an appearance earlier in the day on The Story with Martha MacCallum, Hall said, “It was quite emotional today. One of the things you go through when you have some of the injuries like I had you had to hold something up ahead of you. What were you fighting for? Where do you want to get back to? For me it was about getting back to work, it was about getting back to things I was doing before. So today back at the State Department it felt like that, it was about returning. The State Department was so helpful to get me out of Ukraine, to get me back to the U.S.”

Hall and his crew were struck by incoming fire as they were covering the early stages of the war. Hall lost one leg and both feet, his sight in one eye and the use of one of his hands along with severe burns in the explosive attack. Two of this colleagues, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was working as a freelance consultant for the network, were killed.