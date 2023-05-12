Skip to main content
Fox Delivers Strong Ratings In Delayed Viewing For 2022-23 TV Season, Led By ‘Animal Control,’ ‘Accused’ & ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’

Animal Control, Accused, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
Animal Control, Accused, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Fox

Fox is closing out the 2022-23 television season with a ratings win in delayed viewing.

The network is averaging a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic season-to-date, according to live+seven-day Nielsen data. That’s compared to NBC’s 0.9, CBS’ 0.7 and ABC’s 0.6.

When accounting for delayed viewing, Fox manages to top the broadcast demo on five nights (Tues – Friday and Saturday – Sunday). This data only accounts for linear viewing and does not take into account each network’s internal multi-platform data. The data below does account for some of Fox’s streaming numbers.

Fox is touting several of its broadcast wins this season, including the newly renewed comedy series Animal Control, which debuted this season with Fox’s most-streamed premiere in network history with 2.7M viewers tuning in across Hulu and Fox Now. When combined with linear, the audience was 3.4M — Fox’s most-watched comedy telecast since the 2021 series finale of Last Man Standing (excluding NFL lead-ins).

On average, the series brought in about 4.6M viewers per episode across platforms after seven days. About 2.1M came from streaming, making it Fox’s most-streamed new series to date.

Fox also debuted its crime anthology Accused this season, which hails from 24 creator Howard Gordon. The drama series averaged 6.5M multi-platform viewers after seven days of delayed viewing. Accused premiered as television’s highest-rated and most-watched debut in nearly two years, since NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime in April 2021.

The premiere episode was also the network’s highest-rated, most-watched and most-streamed drama debut in three years across Hulu and Fox Now after seven days of delayed viewing (since 9-1-1: Lone Star premiered in January 2020).

On the unscripted front, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test averaged about 4.4M multi-platform viewers after seven days, ranking as the No. 1 new unscripted series season-to-date.

Fox recently handed two more seasons to Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef, and it’s clear why. In its second season, the series averaged 6.1M multi-platform viewers. The premiere benefited from a strong post-Super Bowl LVII lead in, drawing a whopping 18.5M multi-platform viewers. That episode takes the cake as the most-watched cooking series telecast in television history and highest-rated and most-watched entertainment series telecast in two years.

