‘Foundation’: Season 2 Premiere Date Set, Teaser Trailer Released For Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series

Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Foundation will debut globally on July 14 with one episode, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning books and starring Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, the second season will have 10 episodes.

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Returning cast also includes Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann, with season two introducing new characters Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose), and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).

Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robin Asimov and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers.

Here is key art. Watch a trailer above.