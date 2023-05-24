You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Max Reverses Credits Display “Mistake” After DGA & WGA Blasted It As “Insulting” To Directors & Writers

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Liam Neeson's 'Ice Road 2' Riding To Amazon In Biggest Cannes '23 Deal So Far
Read the full story

Former President Obama To Participate In Live Discussion Of Netflix Documentary Series, ‘Working: What We Do All Day’

Working: What We Do All Day
Working: What We Do All Day Netflix

Former President Barack Obama will be participating in a live conversation Thursday to promote his latest documentary series, Working: What We Do All Day.

Obama will be joined by director Caroline Suh and documentary subjects Randi Williams, Luke Starcher, and Karthik Lakshmanan for a conversation moderated by Ira Glass.

The discussion will cover the inspiration behind the series, Obama’s passion for these topics, what makes a “good job” good, how everyday people are finding joy and purpose in their work, the challenges of today’s work landscape and how the future of work is ever-changing.

Related Story

'Glamorous' Starring Miss Benny & Kim Cattrall Gets Premiere Date At Netflix

The conversation will stream live on LinkedIn at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. To attend, click here.

Working: What We Do All Day launched on Netflix on May 17. Narrated by President Barack Obama, who makes appearances alongside everyday people in their homes and places of work, the series follows individuals at all levels of the workforce — from service jobs all the way up to the C-suite — across the industries of home care, tech, and hospitality.

As a college student, Obama was inspired by Studs Terkel’s 1974 book Working, which revolutionized the conversation around work by asking ordinary people what they did all day. The series brings this idea into the modern world by offering intimate, behind-the-scenes portraits of people’s lives and giving viewers a new understanding of and appreciation for the jobs they do each day. 

Executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama and directed by Caroline Suh, Working: What We Do All Day is produced by Higher Ground and Concordia Studios. 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad