Foo Fighters Name New Drummer To Replace The Late Taylor Hawkins

Josh Freese is taking over as the permanent replacement for Taylor Hawkins in Foo Fighters, the group has announced.

Freese recently played with the Offspring and is a renowned session player. He will fill the chair vacated when Hawkins died.

The band revealed the news today during its livestream Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts, a studio session recorded at the group’s 606 studios in Northridge, California.

The livestream teased the announcement of Freese. Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers appeared to say he was being blocked in outside the studio. Tommy Lee delivered some takeout for the band. Tool’s Danny Carey with dogs he groomed. The camera finally panned to Freese, who said he wanted to start rehearsing.

Freese has contributed to recordings and tours by Lana Del Rey, Rob Zombie, Bruce Springsteen, A Perfect Circle, Sting (with Shaggy), Danny Elfman, Devo, Guns N’ oses, Nine Inch Nails, the Vandals, and Weezer.

Hawkins died at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia while on tour. Foo Fighters canceled the shows left on its schedule, then returned for two tribute shows for Hawkins at the end of 2022. Freese performed with Foo Fighters those shows.