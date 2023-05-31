Focus Features’ Paul Getto Joins Universal Studio Group To Oversee Strategy & Business Development

Paul Getto is moving from the film world to the TV business.

Former Focus Features exec Getto has been appointed as EVP of Strategy and Business Development at Universal Studio Group.

He will manage a team that oversees strategic initiatives, business development opportunities and investment planning across the studio’s divisions including Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio as well as, in partnership with the UK team, Universal International Studios.

He will report to USG CFO Bradley Melnick.

Getto was previously EVP of Business Operations at NBCU-owned Focus Features. Before that he was VP of Film Strategy and Operations at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Director of Development and Production at Participant, having started as Manager of Creative Affairs at Focus in 2003.

“Paul’s industry expertise and business acumen have solidified his stellar reputation for delivering lofty strategic objectives,” said Melnick. “We’re excited to welcome him to the USG team to guide our top-notch executives as we continue driving revenue, scale and vision for NBCU.”

“I thoroughly enjoy being part of NBCUniversal, and Universal Studio Group is an incredible component of the overall business,” added Getto. “I am excited to leverage my experience and network to add value to this impressive team.”