Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis To Declare Presidential Run On Twitter Tomorrow In Interview With Elon Musk

Elon Musk basically confirmed today that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to announce his candidacy for the 2024 U.S. presidential election on tomorrow in an interview with the platform’s owner himself.

Asked at a conference today about news reports to that effect, Musk said: “So we are interviewing Ron DeSantis, and he has quite an announcement to make. And it will be the very first time that something like this is happening on social media, and with real time questions and answers, not scripted. So let’s see what happens.”

“I am interested in Twitter being something of a public town square… It is the only place to get real-time, down-to-the minute and second,” he said during a webcast interview at the Wall Street Journal CEO Forum in London.

DeSantis is probably most known to date for his ongoing bitter fight with the Walt Disney Company, a war of words that’s escalated to legal battle that could reach the Supreme Court. The Florida legislature and the governor removed the media giant’s privileges under a long-standing special development district after the company spoke out against legislation that critics dub Don’t Say Gay. Disney says the Gov. — who has vowed never to back down — is retaliating for its speech and has sued. Pro-business Republicans have been surprised he’d pick a fight with the state’s biggest private employer and largest taxpayer.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also talked about Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino, and whether he still regrets buying Twitter. “All’s well that ends well,” he said regarding the tortured $44 billion acquisition last fall. He had tried to walk away from the deal.

