Stephen King Isn’t A Big Superhero Fan But Has Seen ‘The Flash’ And Says It Is “Heartfelt, Funny, And Eye-Popping”

THE FLASH, Ezra Miller as The Flash, 2023. © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection Warner Bros.

The advance buzz for The Flash continues to grow. The latest warm words about the movie come from the “King of Horror” Stephen King.

King said on Twitter in recent hours: “I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule I don’t care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special. It’s heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it.”

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said earlier this year that he too “loved” the film and told reporters that James Gunn “called [it] one of the greatest superhero movies ever made — a masterpiece.”

The Scarlet Speedster drew largely positive reaction out of CinemaCon.

Ezra Miller stars as Barry Allen who travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which carries unintended consequences and opens up the DC multiverse. He enlists the help of his younger self, an older  Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

The big-budget project has hit various speed bumps over the years with controversies surrounding Miller, director changes, Covid delays and executive changes at the studio and at DC.

The Flash debuts June 16.

The film is directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Christina Hodson and stars Miller with Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Michael Keaton.

