EXCLUSIVE: Fivel Stewart (The Recruit) has signed on to star opposite Acoryé White in Bellmount, an action thriller that White will also direct, in his second outing behind the camera, from his own script.

The film heading into production later this year follows Chase and Hayley, a young couple living a simple lifestyle in a remote cabin, who encounter a group of sadistic robbers after a money heist goes awry. As the two worlds collide, everyone must fight for their lives to survive the night.

White will produce with partner Patrycja Kępa (Trinket Box) under their Anchored Lens Productions banner. Veteran stunt coordinator and performer Chris Brewster (Black Panther) will serve as stunt coordinator and producer, with Levi Wenrich (Trinket Box) on board as exec producer.

Boasting recent credits including Netflix’s The Recruit, Apple TV+’s Roar, the horror pic Umma with Sandra Oh and Netflix’s Atypical, Stewart is represented by Sovereign Talent Group and TSC Entertainment.

EXCLUSIVE: Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Warhorse One, a military action thriller starring Johnny Strong (Black Hawk Down), newcomer Athena Durner and Raj Kala (Black Adam). The film, written and directed by Strong and William Kaufman — which marks the former’s directorial debut — is slated for release in select North American theaters on June 30th.

Warhorse One follows a desperate civilian rescue attempt set in motion shortly after the 2021 withdrawal of the United States military from Afghanistan. After a SEAL team helicopter is downed en route to the rendezvous point, the lone surviving operator must evade hostile insurgents and navigate treacherous terrain while guiding his one remaining charge — a traumatized young girl — to safety.

Premiere Entertainment will handle international sales for the title. Well Go USA’s Director of Acquisitions and Production Brennan Lane negotiated the North American deal on behalf of the company, with Strong on behalf of the filmmakers.

Leslie Uggams and Adam Saunders in Dotty & Soul

Quiver Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive clip from the indie comedy Dotty & Soul, written, directed by and starring Adam Saunders, which will hit North American digital and VOD platforms via Quiver Distribution on May 19th.

Also starring Golden Globe nominee Leslie Uggams, as well as Margot Bingham, Gary Owen, M. Emmet Walsh and David Koechner, the film tells the story of hot shot entrepreneur Ethan Cox (Saunders), who is poised to sell his self-driving car company and make his investors filthy rich. But when his politically incorrect Halloween costume gets tweeted, the ensuing social media firestorm nearly ends Ethan’s career. Desperate to find a way forward, Ethan hatches a plan to hire 71-year-old snack cart vendor, Dotty (Uggams), to pose as his company’s figurehead, with Ethan still managing from behind the wings. But when Dotty decides to no longer play the straw man, and starts expressing opinions of her own, everything changes.

World premiering at last year’s San Diego Film Festival, Dotty & Soul is a Footprint Features and Azuspeak production. Saunders and Avril Z. Speaks produced the film, with Linh Tran, Danny Zamost and Eddie Rubin serving as executive producers. View the new clip below.