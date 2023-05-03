Academy Award Winner Fisher Stevens Launches Production Company Highly Flammable

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Fisher Stevens has today announced the launch of Highly Flammable, a new director-led production company that will focus on setting up premium unscripted stories for streamers across various series and feature formats, operating out of both New York and Los Angeles.

Joining Stevens as Partners at the company are Emmy nominated director-producer Maura Anderson (Menudo: Forever Young) and producer Zak Kilberg of Social Construct. Iz Web and Caitlin Lawrie are also on board to support the company as part of the development team.

We Are Guardians Highly Flammable

Highly Flammable is premiering its first feature doc, We Are Guardians, at the Hot Docs Film Festival on May 3rd, with UTA to handle sales. The company is completing editorial on a documentary about New Orleans’ Zulu Club, directed by Matthew Henderson, with Impact Partners and Terry Douglas/Rhea Films, and is also in production with Exile Content on the Luisa Conlin-directed Football Americano, which follows an American football league in Italy. Highly Flammable will serve as a vehicle for Fisher’s directing and producing work on the scripted side across all film and series formats, and is currently gearing up on a number of as-yet-unannounced unscripted projects with such producing partners as Keanu Reeves and Peter Farrelly.

As production ramps up for Highly Flammable, Stevens is in production on the $20M David Beckham docuseries, focused on the soccer star and his Spice Girl wife Victoria Beckham, that he’s directing for Netflix and producing alongside Searching for Sugar Man‘s John Battsek.

“Since starting our work together nearly 3-years ago on “We Are Guardians”, we quickly developed a strong trust and rapport and discovered that our tastes, skill sets and networks were perfectly aligned to build a strong foundation together for scalability in the marketplace,” said Stevens, Anderson and Kilberg in a statement to Deadline. “We’re energized to be threading the needle with Highly Flammable, between both highly commercial and highly meaningful projects.”

A renowned multi-hyphenate who previously co-founded GreeneStreet Films and Insurgent Docs Fisher has produced and/or directed dozens of prestige documentaries, series and scripted projects. He exec produced the pop culture sensation Tiger King for Netflix and has worked extensively with Leonardo DiCaprio on climate impact documentaries including Before the Flood (Nat Geo) and And We Go Green (Hulu). On the scripted side, he directed Stand Up Guys with Al Pacino and Christopher Walken for Lionsgate, and Palmer with Justin Timberlake for Apple, also directing and exec producing the pilot for Jason Katims’ recent Apple series, Dear Edward. As an actor, he can currently be seen every Sunday on the final season of HBO’s Succession, which has him playing Waystar Royco’s Hugo Baker.

A stalwart producer among all the major streamers, Anderson most recently served as co-showrunner/co-executive producer on Menudo: Forever Young for HBO MAX and co-executive producer on Sins of Our Mother for Netflix, also co-directing Kickback for 101 Studios with Clay Tweel. She has produced several projects for the Obamas’ Higher Ground and was Emmy nominated for her work producing the hit Netflix children’s special Waffles + Mochi: Holiday Feast.

The North Carolina-based Kilberg in 2010 founded Social Construct, a creative production and consulting firm focused on IP driven acquisition, development and sales services. His projects include the 2021 Golden Globe winner The Mauritanian, starring Tahar Rahim and Jodie Foster, as well as the 2019 International Emmy winner Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World.

Highly Flammable is repped by Danny Passman at Gang, Tyre, Ramer. Stevens is with Untitled.