‘First Five’: HBO Max Unveils Trailer For Docuseries About Finnish PM Sanna Marin

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has unveiled the trailer for First Five, the docuseries spotlighting the inner workings of the government of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

First Five will launch June 9 on the streamer and explores themes of powers and womanhood during a tumultuous time to be leading a country.

Marin, who lost the election last month, turned a new page in Finnish history when she became the world’s youngest Prime Minister in 2019. A cabinet of determined women formed around her and started leading the country. Almost immediately, the five leaders were thrown into an unprecedented challenge when a worldwide pandemic spread to Finland and, after having steered their country through the pandemic, a war broke out and threw Europe into further turbulence.

The three-part documentary series offers a close-up view into the lives of exceptional politicians in unprecedented times. It introduces the Finnish female cabinet behind their public roles and shares moments of vulnerability and openness.