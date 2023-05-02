Fiona Shaw, Katherine Waterston & Chaske Spencer Set For Indie Drama ‘Park Avenue’ From Director Gaby Dellal

EXCLUSIVE: Fiona Shaw (Andor), Katherine Waterston (Inherent Vice) and Chaske Spencer (The English) have entered production in NYC on Park Avenue, a new indie drama from Sundance alum Gaby Dellal (On a Clear Day), who directs from her script written with Tina Alexis Allen.

A production of Rimsky Productions and Washington Square Films, Park Avenue follows a mother and daughter who, over a fraught six weeks, reveal secrets, unravel lies and ultimately lay bare the ties that bind. Paralyzed by her life wrangling cattle in Alberta, Canada, Charlotte (Waterston) jumps into her Ford Bronco, flees her over-controlling husband, and lands back in her childhood Park Avenue apartment where she takes refuge with her mother Kit (Shaw). Rediscovering the boy she loved, now her grown doorman Anders (Spencer), and the life she left at 18, the mother and daughter explore shared history, unshared truths and find a way to face both love and loss.

Diana Phillips (Bad Lieutenant, Alfie) is producing the film, with Dorothy Berwin (Carol, 3 Generations) and Josh Blum (Margin Call, Wendy and Lucy) serving as executive producers. Others aboard the project include cinematographer David Johnson (Hilary and Jackie), production designer Katie Fleming (The Forty-Year-Old Version) and costume designers Stacey Jansen (Wendy) & Thomas Shuster (A Quiet Place Part II).

“PARK AVENUE is my love letter to the New York of the movies I grew up watching,” said Dellal in a statement to Deadline, “a celebration of the unique character of a building, peopled by a melee of men and women who have known each other for decades and the loyal, old-fashioned doormen who guard them.”

A BAFTA Award winner and three-time Emmy nominee perhaps best known for her role as M16’s Carolyn Martens on Killing Eve, Shaw recently recurred on Disney+’s Andor and has also been seen on series like Baptiste, Fleabag and True Blood, among others. Notable recent film credits for the actress include Netflix’s Enola Holmes, Francis Lee’s Neon drama Ammonite, Wash Westmoreland’s Colette with Keira Knightley and the crime drama Lizzie with Chloë Sevigny. She’ll next feature in True Detective Season 4, Amazon’s series Anansi Boys and John Krasinski’s IF, having most recently joined the cast of the film Monstrous Beauty with Bella Ramsey.

Waterston appears in the second season of HBO’s Perry Mason and has also recently been seen in Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts films, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon and Jonah Hill’s Mid90s. Other notable film credits include The World to Come, Logan Lucky, Alien: Covenant, Steve Jobs, Sleeping with Other People, Inherent Vice, Night Moves, Being Flynn, Robot & Frank and Taking Woodstock. Additional upcoming projects for Waterson include the Topic Studios thriller Floodplain, Sony and Blumhouse’s They Listen, the apocalyptic thriller The End We Start From with Jodie Comer, and the thriller Black Flies with Sean Penn.

Chaske is a BAFTA and Independent Spirit Award nominee who most recently starred opposite Emily Blunt in the BBC Two/Prime Video Western drama series The English and has also seen on shows like Blindspot, Barkskins, Jessica Jones, Sneaky Pete and Banshee, to name a few. His film credits include Wild Indian, Woman Walks Ahead and four titles in The Twilight Saga. The actor will next be seen in Wind River: The Next Chapter and the Disney+ Marvel series Echo.

Dellal most recently wrote, directed and produced the TIFF-premiering family drama 3 Generations starring Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon. She’s also helmed features including Angels Crest, On a Clear Day and The Ride.

