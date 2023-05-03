‘Peaky Blinders’ Star Finn Cole Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Finn Cole has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

He is best known for his first leading role in the BAFTA-nominated series, Peaky Blinders alongside Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and the late Helen McCrory. His breakout role was in the hit TNT drama series Animal Kingdom portraying Joshua Cody across the show’s six seasons.

Cole starred in the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise and Dreamland opposite Margot Robbie. Additional credits include the BBC’s An Inspector Calls portraying the character Eric Birling and Ollie Tedman in PBS’ Inspector Lewis. For the big screen, he also starred in Slaughterhouse Rulez opposite Simon Pegg and Asa Butterfield and in the Eoin Macken-directed Here Are The Young Men.

He recently wrapped filming on and will next be seen in a lead role in Netflix’s upcoming feature film, Locked In.

Cole will continue to be represented by The Way Management.