Filmax Takes International Rights To Spanish-Argentinian Animated Feature ‘Robotia’ — Cannes Market 

EXCLUSIVE: Filmax has acquired international rights to Spanish-Argentinian animated feature Robotia and will present the pic to buyers at the Cannes market.

The pic is a coproduction between Argentina’s Malabar Producciones (Minimalitos) and Spain’s Dibulitoon Studio (Yoko) in association with Costa Rica’s Tropics Creative and will be directed by Diego Cagide and Diego Lucero.

This project received financial support from the INCAA, Ibermedia, Mecenazgo, Animar, and the Basque Government. The pic previously participated in the Quirino Awards’ Coproduction Forum and won the award for Best Project in Development from ibermedia.

Written by Mariano Alejandro Rojo and Beatriz Iso, the film is billed as a “tale about friendship and the dreams that give our lives meaning and champions the idea that to win or lose in life.”

Full synopsis reads: In a world inhabited by androids, a girl dreams of playing football, despite her family’s ban. Her friends will come to her aid to help her fulfill her wish and to show everyone what they are capable of doing, on and off the football field.

We understand the film is being positioned for a 2024 release.

“We always like to have animated films in our catalog. Elcano & Magellan: The First Voyage Around the World is a film that worked well for us in terms of sales and so we are delighted to be back working with Jone Landaluze, from Dibulitoon Studio, and excited to also have Malabar Producciones on board with this project,” said Ivan Diaz, Head of International at Filmax.

“This Argentinean animation, which brings us a brilliant mix of robots and football, is extremely commercial, highly entertaining, and great fun for all the family.”