Film Seekers Boards VR Therapy Revenge Thriller ‘ClearMind’ – Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Film Seekers has acquired international sales rights to dark-comedy-thriller ClearMind about a virtual reality therapy experiment that takes a deadly turn for a Cannes sales launch.

The Northern California-shot drama revolves around old friends whose lakeside getaway is disrupted by the unexpected appearance of a grieving woman that they had dropped from their group.

She attempts to use VR therapy to avenge her sense of rejection and anger against them, but it backfires, and revenge turns from virtual to real.

It is the second feature by Rebecca Eskreis, after the Cinedigm acquisition What Breaks the Ice. Seana Kofoed (30 Miles from Nowhere) wrote the screenplay.

Toks Olagundoye (Frasier), Jenn Lyon (Dead Boy Detectives), Kadeem Hardison (Moonhaven), Rebecca Creskoff (Claws), Rob Benedict (Supernatural), Matt Peters (Orange is the New Black), Kofoed (NCIS: Hawai’i), Jessica Meraz (Drunk History), and Alec Mapa (Ugly Betty) make up the ensemble cast.

“We’re excited to be working on a thriller that flirts with anxiety and loss in a darkly-comedic way while navigating the blurring of lines between the virtual and the real,” said Film Seekers Managing Director Caroline Couret-Delègue.

“We’ve had great success with unique genre fare in the past and look forward to taking ClearMind on that journey, starting with Cannes.”

The film is produced by Kristin Tegtmeier Higgins and Kofoed, and executive produced by River Place Productions and Lisa “Woody” Challenger.

It received Women in Film’s ReFrame stamp for its commitment to gender-balanced hiring.

Kofoed said of Film Seekers: “Their great reputation among other filmmakers, and their appreciation for unique genre fare, made them the perfect-fit home for ClearMind“.

Couret-Delègue negotiated the deal on behalf of Film Seekers while Brian Tinkham represented the production.