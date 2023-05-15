Film Independent Spirit Awards Set Date For 39th Annual Event

Film Independent has announced that the 39th annual Spirit Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2024 in Los Angeles.

The Spirit Awards are Film Independent’s largest annual celebration, making year-round programming for filmmakers and film loving audiences possible.

The 2023 Spirit Awards had a number of firsts, including gender neutral acting categories, plus the introduction of a Best Breakthrough Performance award and Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series award.

In addition to the awards, Film Independent supports creative professionals with artist development programs, grants, and labs.