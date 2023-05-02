‘FBoy Island’ To Air On The CW In Fall & ‘FGirl Island’ To Debut Midseason

The CW has confirmed that it is going on a date with FBoy Island and its female spinoff FGirl Island.

Deadline revealed in March that the network had picked up the two shows as new unscripted boss Heather Olander’s first major buys since joining earlier this year.

Nikki Glaser remains as host and exec producer of FBoy Island, which previously ran for two seasons on HBO Max. It will air as part of its fall lineup.

FGirl Island, which will also be hosted by Glaser, will have a midseason launch.

Both series will go into production back-to-back this summer from STXtelevision. The series were created by Elan Gale who is executive producing for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXtelevision, Nikki Glaser, Noah Fogelson and Bob Simonds.

FBoy Island, which was one of HBO Max’s most-watched original non-scripted shows, was caught in the middle of Warner Bros. Discovery’s move to cut reality shows from HBO Max and was canceled after two seasons last year.

The show was set in the Cayman Islands and followed three women who are joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash.

The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all is revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy and who the women ultimately choose. Fboy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform, or do Nice Guys always finish last?

The FGirl Island spinoff was already in the works at HBO Max before it was cut.

“With its innovative and modern twist on the reality dating genre, incredibly talented host Nikki Glaser, and truly unforgettable title, FBoy Island on The CW is a perfect match,” said Olander. “Along with our partners at STXtelevision, we look forward to growing the franchise on The CW with the gender-flipping spinoff FGirl Island and cannot wait to introduce the next generation of FBoys and FGirls to existing fans as well as a new broadcast audience.”

“I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back,” said Nikki Glaser. “It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn’t be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating and ridiculous show.”

“STXtelevision is thrilled to partner with The CW in giving FBoy Island a wonderful new home,” added Jason Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer of STX Digital/New Media Group and Alternative Content. “What’s more, we’ll be expanding the fan-favorite franchise with the launch of the highly anticipated FGirl Island, which will be just as exciting, hilarious and outrageous. To date, FBoy Island has original local formats in Sweden, Spain, Holland, Denmark, New Zealand, Australia, Portugal, and the UK. The best in the FBoy and FGirl Island universe is yet to come.”