‘Fast X’ Vrooms Past $500M Global, ‘Guardians 3’ Gets $730M+ WW Love – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Apart from big new opener The Little Mermaid, which we detailed here, this weekend was notable for propelling Universal’s Fast X past the $500M mark globally, and Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to over $730M worldwide.

The Fast & Furious franchise had, earlier this week, crossed $7B globally while the latest installment drove across the half-century mark during the current frame to become the No. 3 biggest studio title of 2023 both worldwide and internationally. The split so far is $399.3M offshore and $108M domestic for a total $507.26M global. The overseas weekend was $87.3M in 84 markets, a 58% drop.

Through Sunday, the performance is above F9 and Hobbs & Shaw, and just below F8 and F7 in the same markets This excludes China where Fast X has also been granted an extended run. In that market, FX has surpassed the lifetimes of Captain America: Winter Soldier, Thor: Ragnarok, Doctor Strange, GOTG2, Ant-Man and Justice League. It is one of only five MPA films to cross $100M there since 2019, of which three are Universal titles. This frame, it remained the clear No.1 with over 40% market share. The local cume is $110.1M through Sunday, performing ahead of Jurassic World Dominion and just below F9 and Hobbs & Shaw at the same point.

Elsewhere, Mexico added $7.1M this weekend, ranking No.2 and overtaking the lifetimes of Fast 6 and Venom. The cume to date is $28.4M, in line with F8, just off F7 and above F9 at the same point.

In Brazil the Toretto family has now driven past the lifetime totals of Fast 9, Jurassic World Dominion, Doctor Strange and Venom with 17.2M.

Japan delivered $14.7M through Sunday, surpassing the lifetimes of Black Panther and Aquaman. It’s currently just off F9 and F8, and above F7 at the same point. Korea continued to hold the No.1 spot with Fast X now at $10.9M. Positive audience reactions are helping with a 94% CGV Egg score, above F9’s 89%.

Here’s the rest of the Top 10 cumes to date : India ($13.7M), France ($13M), UK ($12.9M), Indonesia ($12.5M) and Germany ($11.6M),

The IMAX global cume is $32M with $23.8M from offshore.

In Disney news, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 crossed the seven-century mark this week, now at $731M global through Sunday. After a $25.1M fourth weekend in 52 material overseas markets, the offshore total is $431.6M. The offshore drop was 49%.

The Top 5 markets so fare are China ($79.8M), UK ($39.8M), Mexico ($33.7M), Korea ($30.2M) and France ($26.6M).

Elsewhere, The Super Mario Bros Movie isn’t out of game. With a $13.1M overseas weekend in 81 markets, it has now scored $718M internationally and $1.278B global.

Notably, Japan is about to cross the 10 billion yen milestone and is performing above all key comps including Frozen 2 at the same point. The Top 5 To date are: Mexico ($84.7M), Japan ($73.7M), UK ($64.7M), France ($57.2M) and Germany ($52.6M)

MORE…