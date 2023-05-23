Fatima Djoumer Appointed CEO of Europa Cinemas As Long-Time Head Claude-Eric Poiroux Steps Down

Fatima Djoumer has been appointed General Director of independent exhibitor network Europa Cinemas, replacing Claude-Eric Poiroux who is stepping down after 30 years in the role.

Poiroux has been awarded the title of Honorary President in recognition of his work in building the network, which today represents 3,060 screens in 744 cities in 38 countries, which collectively pull in 83 million admissions every year.

Djoumer, who was previously COO of the network, said Poiroux has been seminal in the development of Europa Cinemas over the years.

“The whole network will always owe a debt of gratitude to Claude-Eric whose vision has allowed us to build such an extensive and diverse network,” she said. “Europa Cinemas’ core belief is that cinemas are essential to the future of film. Our network is constantly finding innovative ways to enhance its role in the film ecosystem and to building audiences.”

Additionally, a new steering committee was also announced. Nico Simon (Luxembourg) remains President for a further year, while Metka Dariš (Slovenia) and Mathias Holtz (Sweden) take over as Vice-Presidents with Benoît Thimister (Belgium) elected Treasurer and Maria-Magdalena Gierat (Poland) elected Secretary.

The Europa Cinemas network was created in 1992 with the support of the European Union’s Creative Europe program and today exists in partnership MEDIA program. It is also supported by France’s National Cinema Centre (CNC), the Council of Europe’s Eurimages, Germany’s FFA and the Institut Français.

“With the creation of this network and its development thanks to the ongoing financial support of Creative Europe MEDIA since the early beginnings we have strengthened exhibitors in their programming choices towards European films and in their dynamic and innovative strategies to build and renew audiences,” said Poiroux.

“This network is more than ever essential for the growth and visibility of European film,” said Poiroux.