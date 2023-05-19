‘Fast X’ Zooms To $7.5 Million In Thursday Previews

Universal’s Fast X, in what was an early start for previews for the franchise at 2 p.m., sparked to $7.5 million in Thursday numbers. Forecasts see the Louis Leterrier-directed tenthquel at a $60 million-plus stateside frame this weekend, with a greater amount of gas abroad at $235 million.

How last night stacks up: The previous F9 in 2021 saw Thursday previews of $7.1M after showtimes that began at 7 p.m., which led to a $70M opening in the first summer of fully re-opened cinemas from Covid.

The franchise’s best Thursday numbers came from 2015’s Furious 7 ($15.8M, $147.1M 3-day) and 2017’s Fate of the Furious ($10.4M, $98.7M 3-day). Before the 2013 Memorial Day holiday, Fast & Furious 6 did $7.5M from late-night shows that began at 10 p.m. That resulted in a $97.3M three-day total, and $117M over four days.

Fast X revs to a total of 4,048 North American theaters today.

Deadline’s Nancy Tartaglione will have more updates this morning on the international front, but Fast X, which stars series newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson, already had a big day abroad with $58.6M, comprised of $25.7M through Thursday out of China, and Wednesday numbers of $32.9M from 38 markets where the pic was No. 1 in every territory it debuted including China, France, Germany and Korea.

Social media authority RelishMix reports, “Will the absence of late-night talk-show appearances soften the impact on the Fast X campaign as well as the rained-out F1 race in Italy this weekend? As the most robust social franchise for action adventure films, the social digital super-stats and awareness levels on the tenth movie are clocking super-social media levels at 1.3B across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok combined. Core levels are above historic norms. This campaign extends even further across Twitter and TikTok as view levels are balanced across platforms — as well with the Big Game spot from Super Bowl 57, which saw a boost of 94.1M views for its trailer online in the 24-hours following the game.”

Fast X‘s social media reach heading into opening is under Fate of the Furious near 1.9 billion and a modicum above F9‘s 1.29 billion.