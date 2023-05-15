‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ Renewed For Season 2 At Fox

Fox is looking for more farmer wives.

The network has renewed reality dating series Farmer Wants A Wife for a second season. It revealed the news ahead of its Upfronts presentation in New York.

The renewal comes ahead of the season finale of the show, which has been averaging between 2-2.5M in overnight ratings, on May 17.

The series, which is hosted by Jennifer Nettles, premiered in March. It is based on a British format developed by American Idol producer Fremantle and a U.S. adaptation previously aired on The CW in 2008.

The show is centered around a group of farmers that are presented with women from the city and they must choose one to be their spouse.

The series is produced by Fremantle-backed Eureka, which produces series such as ABC’s Holy Moley and CBS’ The Real Love Boat. The production company, which was set up by Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin, produces an Australian version of the show for Seven Network that has been successful since its own reboot.

Farmer Wants A Wife is exec produced by Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Eden Gaha and David Tibballs.