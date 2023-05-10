‘Fantasy Island’ Canceled By Fox

No more tropical island escapes for Fox: the network is not renewing Fantasy Island for a third season.

Fox greenlit the contemporary version of the classic drama series in 2021. The series, which takes place at a luxury resort, starred Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the original series’ enigmatic Mr. Roarke.

The series was done under a low-cost business model, so its threshold for success was lower. But Fox still decided to have the sun set on its summer series.

“We were very pleased with Fantasy Island’s fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers,” according to a network statement. “Sony Pictures Television is an important partner of ours, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Doc and the upcoming animated series Universal Basic Guys/Hoagie Bros. We’d also like to thank Fantasy Island’s cast, led by Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series.”

The original Fantasy Island debuted in 1977 and starred Ricardo Montalbán as Mr. Roarke and Hervé Villechaize as his assistant Tattoo. There was also a 1998 reboot starring Malcolm McDowell as Mr. Roarke.