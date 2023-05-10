Ex-Boyfriend Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Gets 6-Year Prison Sentence Following Assault Charges

An ex-boyfriend of Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, has pled guilty to attacking her and was immediately sentenced to six years in prison.

Ryan Matthew Geraghty was arrested by Newport Beach police back in February 2022 after a two-hour standoff with authorities at Vargas’ home. The former Bravo star’s ex-boyfriend was “actively threatening the life of the victim,” according to police at the time.

It was reported that Geraghty was charged with single counts of extortion, assault with a firearm, criminal threats, corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, possession of a firearm by a felon and grossly negligent discharge of a firearm, all felonies, as well as two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Back when the incident occurred, Vargas’ representative David Weintraub issued a statement on behalf of the Vargas Vodka owner.

“She was held captive for a number of hours and is extremely thankful to the Newport Beach Police Department, who was able to rescue her and get her out of harm’s way,” read the statement. “She spent the entire night with the Newport Beach Police Department going over what exactly happened and she is just glad to be safely out of that situation.”

Vargas was featured on RHOC Season 15 and exited the franchise after only one season. On the show she detailed her dark past growing up in a cult that was run by her grandmother.

City News Service contributed to this report.