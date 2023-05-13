Eurovision 2023: Top Secret Star Will Join Interval Performance At Song Contest Grand Final Tonight

Sonia Evans, known as Sonia, who represented the UK in the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest, performs during the dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest final. May 12, 2023.

A top star is billed to give a performance during this evening’s Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

The identity of the performer is being kept a close secret by event organisers, who are running rehearsals in a closed set in Liverpool, UK.

BBC commentator Scott Mills told the Liverpool Echo:

“There has been some stuff happening where it’s been a completely closed set so nobody has been allowed to go in there. So what’s going on there? No one will tell us I promise you.”

His fellow commentator Rylan Clark added: “There are some secrets.”

What is known is that last year’s Ukrainian winners Kalush Orchestra will open the evening with a performance of their song Stefania. Other Ukrainian performers include former winner Jamaal and artists Tina Karol and Verka Seduchka.

And for the closing interval act, Liverpool singer Sonia – who came second for the UK in the 1990s – will join other Eurovision performers for a rendition of the “Liverpool Songbook” including a stirring rendition of the town’s anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

The global audience for this evening’s Grand Final is predicted to top last year’s 160million. Sweden’s favourite Loreen – who previously won in 2014 – is the hot favourite going in, although Ukraine is hoping to make it a historic double of two wins in a row, not achieved since Ireland managed it in the 1990s.