EST Studios Partners With Thailand’s N8 To Bring Asian Movies To Global Markets; Thai Horror ‘Home For Rent’ Kicks Off Slate

EXCLUSIVE: EST Studios has entered into a partnership with New York and Bangkok-based N8 Studios to represent a slate of Asian films at global markets including the Marche du Film at Cannes.

The two companies will focus on international sales of Thai, Korean, Chinese and Indonesian titles. “The goal is to bring Asia to the World, forge new partnerships with filmmakers from the East and introduce new premium Asian film and television IP to global audiences,” the partners said in a statement.

The first title in the partnership is Thai hit thriller horror Home For Rent, co-produced by N8 Studios and Thailand’s GDH. The film has been widely released theatrically in Asia by GDH and will soon be rolled out across Latin America. EST N8 will represent the film in North America.

The partnership was negotiated by Tenten Wei for EST Studios and N8 Studios’ co-founder Kris Eiamsakulrat

“We are very excited to partner with N8 on a slate of incredible films that will entertain audiences worldwide,” said EST Studios chairman and co-CEO Jaeson Ma.

Eiamsakulrat and N8 co-founder Rachel Wu said: “We look for stories that connect, challenge, and celebrate the 4.5 billion Asian voices around the world. We aim to tell high-quality Asian stories with nuanced truth and multi-dimensional honesty; showcasing innovative perspectives and powerful narratives on a global scale and for the global audience.”

EST recently picked up Korean horror Chabak from producer Tiger Yeongseop Kim, The Harvest from Cambodian filmmaker Caylee So, and Canneseries title Streams Flow From A River. The company’s titles as a producer include K-Pops!, directed by Grammy winner Anderson .Paak, and documentary Hidden Letters, which premiered at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

N8 Studios is film, documentary and TV production outfit currently developing a slate of eight projects for global audiences. Upcoming projects include feature documentary Heals, directed by Thailand’s Pailin Wedel, about Pangina Heals, Asia’s first RuPaul drag race star with a Las Vegas residency.