EST Studios Takes Global Sales Rights To Korean Horror ‘Chabak’, Starring G.O.D. Member Danny Ahn – Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: International finance, production and sales company EST Studios has taken worldwide sales rights, excluding South Korea, to Korean horror thriller Chabak – Night Of Murder And Romance, directed by William Inhyuk Hyoung.

Produced by Tiger Yeongseop Kim, the film stars Danny Ahn, who is also a member of K-Pop group G.O.D., Kyoung-In Hong (The Great Queen Seondeok) and Min-Chae Kim (The First Shop Of Coffee Prince).

The film is aiming for a release in South Korea and Southeast Asia in late August. The story revolves around a romantic Chabak (car-camping) trip that turns into a nightmare for a couple when they’re hunted by a masked psychopath in the mountains and forced to confront a painful truth.

The former head of Korean broadcaster SBS’s series and content hub departments from 2015 to 2019, Tiger Yeongseop Kim is now the CEO of Chabak producer Tiger Studio.

During his tenure at SBS, he directed the hit series Guardian Angel and created hit K-dramas including The Gang Doctor, Innocent Defenders, Doctors, Dr. Romantic and Roots Of The Throne. Hyoung’s directing credits include Anymore and Pipe Dream Reality.

The deal for global rights was brokered by Tenten Wei and Sophie Shi of EST Studios. EST will introduce the film to buyers at the upcoming Marché du Film in Cannes.

“We are excited to partner with Tiger Studio on Chabak and to work with William and Tiger. Their creativity, vision and dedication to storytelling have resulted in a truly exceptional work of art. We are impressed by the global impact of Korean content and look forward to collaborating with other gifted filmmakers and studios in Korea to bring their works to audiences worldwide,” said EST Studios chairman and co-CEO Jaseson Ma.

EST also recently picked up 2023 Canneseries title Streams Flow From A River, produced by Canada’s Fae Pictures, and is producing K-Pops!, directed by Grammy winner Anderson .Paak, and documentary Hidden Letters, which world premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.