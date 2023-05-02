Michael B. Jordan, Amy Poehler and Cynthia Erivo Lead New Endeavor-Harvard Partnership

Endeavor and Harvard University are partnering on the launch of Versity, a premium platform that brings together Harvard professors and subject matter experts with celebrities like Michael B. Jordan, Amy Poehler and Cynthia Erivo to create interactive learning experiences.

Versity courses focus on developing skills to help navigate today’s workplace using a new pedagogical format that optimizes their virtual professional development experience. The platform will launch on May 1 with three courses followed by a full slate to be released in June, and more to follow throughout 2023.

Courses at launch include:

Professor Michael Sandel and Michael B. Jordan – Tech Ethics: Critical Thinking in the Age of Apps, Algorithms, and AI

Professor Jody Freeman and Amy Poehler – Purpose, Perspective, and Persuasion

Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Cynthia Erivo – How to Bring the Real You to Work: Authenticity, Connection, and Identity

“I am deeply honored to be part of the launch of Versity as a professor of one of its first courses,” said Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor at Harvard who will be instructing one of Versity’s inaugural courses. “Since Socrates, great teaching has always been characterized by great storytelling. Working alongside the brilliant actor Cynthia Erivo, we thread a wide range of riveting narratives into the fabric of our pioneering course on social identity and cultural authenticity.”