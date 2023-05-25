AMC Scripted Executives Emma Miller & Carrie Gillogly Join Netflix

Emma Miller, SVP, Scripted Development & Programming for AMC Networks, has joined Netflix as Director, Overall Deals, Series (U.S. and Canada) reporting into Nne Ebong, VP, Overall Deals, Series. Carrie Gillogly, SVP Scripted Programming for AMC Networks, also is leaving the company to join Netflix as Director, Drama Series, (U.S. and Canada) reporting into Jinny Howe, VP, Drama Series.

Miller and Gillogly — both AMC veterans — reported to Ben Davis, EVP, Scripted Programming for AMC Networks, who continues to run the group under Dan McDermott, President, AMC Entertainment and AMC Studios. The division, which has worked on The Walking Dead spin-offs, the Anne Rice universe, upcoming AMC shows like Parish, Monsieur Spade and Orphan Black: Echoes as well as Apple TV+’s breakout new drama Silo, continues to develop for AMC networks and AMC Studios.

Like other media companies, AMC has been undergoing cost-cutting. In late 2022, it took a charge of $475 million for pulling original content, including series that were yet to premiere, along with staff layoffs. In February, the company announced that it would cut spending on programming by 20% this year.

Netflix also went through multiple rounds of cost reductions, including content cuts and layoffs, last year.

“Emma and Carrie are talented executives, great friends, and trusted colleagues who made meaningful contributions to our original programming group for many years,” AMC said in a statement. “We are their biggest fans and are rooting for them as they move on to pursue new opportunities.”

Miller had been at AMC for eight and a half years. Previously, she was a creative executive at Amblin Television and Marti Noxon & Dawn Olmstead’s Grady Twins.

Gillogly had been at AMC for almost 11 years. Before that, she was a development executive at Gerber Pictures.