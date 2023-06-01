Emma Heming Willis Says Her Family Won’t Lose Hope For A Bruce Willis Cure

Emma Heming Willis has told her online followers that a clinical trial searching for a cure for frontotemporal dementia – a debilitating brain disease affecting her husband, Bruce Willis – has ended.

Bruce Willis retired from acting at age 68 earlier this year because of the disease’s progress.

“Yesterday I read that Wave Life Sciences ended their clinical trial that could potentially treat frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Where I’m not sure it could have helped us over here, it doesn’t really matter, it still feels like a gut punch,” she wrote. She used a photo on the post of her daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, whom she shares with her husband.

“But I always have to look at the silver linings—they are trying. So I want to say thank you to Wave Life Sciences also to Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation and AFTD who played an active role through the Treat FTD Fund program,” Emma said.

She added: “Please keep that momentum going, build on the learnings/findings, and don’t give up on this loving community. Our family will continue to keep the faith and never lose hope.”