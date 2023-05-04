Emilio Estevez Talks About Laurence Fishburne Saving His Life While Dad Filmed ‘Apocalypse Now’

Laurence Fishburne was a life saver to young Emilio Estevez.

Appearing Tuesday on The Jennifer Hudson Show alongside father Martin Sheen, Emilio talked about how Fishburne saved him from drowning in a a Philippines river. Estevez was visiting his father on the set of Vietnam War epic Apocalypse Now.

“Well we had only known each other a couple of days, and this was in the Philippines,” Estevez said of his relationship with the teenage Fishburne. “He says, ‘Hey there’s this little boat, let’s go out on it,’ and I said, ‘Sure.’ “

“So we were out on this boat together and we started getting too close to the shore and I said, ‘Well let me jump out, I’ll push us off shore.’

“I jumped out and it was like quicksand mud and I was just sinking… I saw Fishburne looking at me, just saying, ‘Grab my hand!’ He pulled me back up.”

“We were bonded ever since,” Estevez said of Fishburne, who played a supporting part in the film.