‘CODA’ Star Emilia Jones & Toby Wallace Set For Romance ‘Charlie Harper’ From ‘Twilight’ Outfit Temple Hill & Patrick Wachsberger’s Picture Perfect — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: CODA star Emilia Jones is set to star in romance Charlie Harper, which Picture Perfect Federation is launching for sales at next week’s upcoming Cannes market.

The film will reunite former Lionsgate film co-chief Patrick Wachsberger with Twilight producers Temple Hill Entertainment. It also reunites Wachsberger with Jones after they collaborated on Oscar winner CODA.

Little Ray Media also produces the movie which has Toby Wallace (Babyteeth) in talks to join as co-lead.

Pic follows the journey of a young woman, Harper (Jones), and a young man, Charlie (Wallace), as they meet, leave their respective homes, and attempt to build a life together in a new city. As the driven and ambitious Harper works to build a career as a chef, and the brilliant-yet-stuck Charlie struggles to get himself on track, their relationship faces growing challenges. The movie “will include jumps in time and changes in point-of-view to show how the couple are made for one another but also ask ‘is that enough?'”

Pic will be directed by Tom Dean and Mac Eldridge from a script written by Dean. Producers are Picture Perfect Federation’s Patrick Wachsberger and Ashley Stern, Little Ray Media’s Mallory Edens, and Temple Hill Entertainment’s Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen. Temple Hill Entertainment’s Laura Quicksilver will executive-produce.

Sales-whisperer Wachsberger knows how to find an audience like few international sellers. Amid chirping from some buyers about unrealistic budgets and a glut of packages at this market, we already hear good things about this one, which is well-budgeted, apparently, and a solid script.

Dean has feature film projects set up at TriStar, Paramount and MRC. Eldridge has directed commercials and viral spots for The PGA Tour, the U.S. Air Force, and Pandora.