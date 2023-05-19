Emile Hirsch & India Eisley Join Feature ‘Degenerate’

EXCLUSIVE: The Into the Wild actor and the star of TNT’s I Am the Night are boarding the feature Degenerate, we hear.

Luc Walpoth is directing off a screenplay by Josh Wilcox.

In the project, when a home poker game is robbed, professional player Andy and his girlfriend, Chloe, are caught up in a whirlwind 24 hours that ends with Andy playing the biggest game of his life, while both their lives hang in the balance…

Emile Hirsch has starred in such movies as Lone Survivor, Milk, Speed Racer, Lords of Dogtown and The Girl Next Door.

Eisley starred in the Patty Jenkins directed, critically acclaimed TNT mini-series, I Am the Night, opposite Chris Pine. She also co-starred in Underworld: Awakening alongside Kate Beckinsale as well as the independent film, Look Away, opposite Jason Isaacs. She can recently be seen as the lead in the feature, Every Breath You Take, opposite Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan.

Eisley is represented by Silver Lining Entertainment, Greene Talent, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Hirsch is a client of UTA.