‘Elvis’ Women’: King Of Rock ‘N’ Roll’s Private Life Explored In Amazon Prime Video Docuseries

EXCLUSIVE: Elvis Presley’s relationship with the women closest to him is to be revealed in an Amazon Prime Video documentary series.

Premiering this week, Elvis’ Women aims to “uncover a man who was much more complex than the public perception of the titular American icon,” according to the show’s synopsis.

Elvis’ Women goes offstage to reveal more about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll through the eyes of the women whose love for the man endures: his nurse, his fiancé, his live-in girlfriends, his many dalliances and fans.

Episode one sees his rise to fame in the 1950s recounted by the various women he dated at the time while revealing a mama’s boy who never recovered from his mother’s sudden death, while the second instalment follows the ups-and-downs of his relationship with Priscilla Beaulieu and Ann-Margret. Episode three charts his post-Priscilla search for true love in the 1970s, towards the end of his life.

The show will be available on Prime Video in the UK and other European territories this week and is also streaming on RTL+ in Germany. It is produced by UK indie Renowned Films, which also makes the likes of Discovery+’s Ice Cold Catch and BBC Three’s The Drop.

In the UK, Prime Video has been on a documentary drive of late, ordering shows on maverick reporter the Fake Sheikh and The Greatest Show Never Made, along with several true crime offerings.

Elvis’ Women comes off the back of Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, which was nominated for eight Oscars including Best Actor and Best Picture.