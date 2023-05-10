Elon Musk On Tucker Carlson’s Show On Twitter: “We Have Not Signed A Deal Of Any Kind”

Elon Musk is clearing things up after Tucker Carlson announced he was producing a version of his Fox News show for Twitter.

“On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said,” Musk tweeted.

For the ones worried that Carlson would use his show to spread lies and conspiracy theories unchallenged, Musk said that “Community Notes” will keep him honest if he says “anything misleading.”

Musk continued, “I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators.”

“I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform,” he added.

In a video posted on , Carlson announced his decision to make a version of his show on the Musk-run platform as “there aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech.”

“The last big one remaining in the world, the only one, is Twitter, where we are now,” the former Fox News host said. “Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site, everybody’s allowed here, and we think that’s a good thing.”