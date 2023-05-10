Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel Says “We Completely Support Our Clients” In WGA Strike; Wildcard This Time – Three Pure-Play DTC Companies

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Donald Trump Found Liable In E. Jean Carroll Sexual Assault & Defamation Trial, Must Pay Nearly $5M In Damages
Read the full story

Elon Musk On Tucker Carlson’s Show On Twitter: “We Have Not Signed A Deal Of Any Kind”

Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson
Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/Jason Koerner

Elon Musk is clearing things up after Tucker Carlson announced he was producing a version of his Fox News show for Twitter.

“On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said,” Musk tweeted.

For the ones worried that Carlson would use his show to spread lies and conspiracy theories unchallenged, Musk said that “Community Notes” will keep him honest if he says “anything misleading.”

Musk continued, “I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators.”

“I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform,” he added.

In a video posted on Twitter, Carlson announced his decision to make a version of his show on the Musk-run platform as “there aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech.”

“The last big one remaining in the world, the only one, is Twitter, where we are now,” the former Fox News host said. “Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site, everybody’s allowed here, and we think that’s a good thing.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

4 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad