Elon Musk Threatens To Transfer NPR’s Twitter Handle To “Another Company”

Elon Musk continues to taunt NPR and is now reportedly threatening to transfer their handle to “another company.”

Reporter Bobby Allen shared that in a series of emails from the CEO of the social media platform, Musk suggested he could reassign their account to someone else.

“So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company?” Musk asked in an e-mail sent to Allen.

NPR effectively quit Twitter in April over the “inaccurate and misleading” label of “government-funded media” Musk attached to their profile. Musk would later remove the labels from news outlets’ Twitter pages following the backlash.

“Our policy is to recycle handles that are definitively dormant,” Musk told NPR in another email. “Same policy applies to all accounts. No special treatment for NPR.”

Musk would be going against the Twitter policy currently in place that bases inactivity on an account based on logging in and not tweeting. NPR has not tweeted since April 12 but based on the current terms of service could keep the account as long as they log in.

“We encourage people to actively log in and use Twitter when they register an account. To keep your account active, be sure to log in at least every 30 days. Accounts may be permanently removed due to prolonged inactivity,” reads Twitter’s inactive account policy.

When the NPR reporter asked who could take over the Twitter account, Musk replied, “National Pumpkin Radio.”