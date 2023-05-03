Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Bob Fosse’s Dancin’’ Sets Broadway Closing Notice In Wake Of Tony Nomination Shut-Out

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Dispatches & Photo Gallery From Picket Lines: Rob Lowe, Damon Lindelof, Courtney Kemp & David Goodman Hit Streets On Day 1 Of Writers Strike
Read the full story

Elon Musk Threatens To Transfer NPR’s Twitter Handle To “Another Company”

Elon Musk and NPR logo
Elon Musk and NPR logo Taylor Hill/Getty Images/NPR

Elon Musk continues to taunt NPR and is now reportedly threatening to transfer their Twitter handle to “another company.”

Reporter Bobby Allen shared that in a series of emails from the CEO of the social media platform, Musk suggested he could reassign their account to someone else.

“So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company?” Musk asked in an e-mail sent to Allen.

NPR effectively quit Twitter in April over the “inaccurate and misleading” label of “government-funded media” Musk attached to their profile. Musk would later remove the labels from news outlets’ Twitter pages following the backlash.

Related Story

Full 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Was Uploaded To Twitter For Hours - Report

“Our policy is to recycle handles that are definitively dormant,” Musk told NPR in another email. “Same policy applies to all accounts. No special treatment for NPR.”

Musk would be going against the Twitter policy currently in place that bases inactivity on an account based on logging in and not tweeting. NPR has not tweeted since April 12 but based on the current terms of service could keep the account as long as they log in.

“We encourage people to actively log in and use Twitter when they register an account. To keep your account active, be sure to log in at least every 30 days. Accounts may be permanently removed due to prolonged inactivity,” reads Twitter’s inactive account policy.

When the NPR reporter asked who could take over the Twitter account, Musk replied, “National Pumpkin Radio.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad