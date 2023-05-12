Elle Fanning Talks About The Time Her Social Media Numbers Cost Her A Franchise Role

When it comes to acting, talent counts. But as Elle Fanning told Josh Horowitz on his “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, there’s another factor that sometimes counts even more.

Fanning said that she wasn’t considered for a role in an unnamed franchise movie because her Instagram following wasn’t large enough for the studio’s taste.

“I didn’t get a part once for something big because – it might not have just been this reason, but this was the feedback that I heard – was because I didn’t have enough Instagram followers at the time,” she said. Fanning currently sits at 6.2 million.

“That’s something I firmly don’t believe in, for not getting a part,” she said.

Fortunately, Fanning claims she isn’t under pressure to join the tentpoles.

“I don’t feel that way. I don’t,” she said. “It does something for people, you know, but you also don’t know if they’re gonna work sometimes, which is also scary.”

Fanning does have one great role. She portrays Catherine the Great in the Hulu series “The Great.” Season3 of the series premieres Friday, May 12.

