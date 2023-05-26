Elizabeth Olsen Advises Going For Just One When It Comes To the MCU

You don’t have to wanda what Elizabeth Olsen thinks about long-term commitments to a particular character.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Olsen told host Josh Horowitz that any actor approached about an MCU role should not sign for more than one picture at a time.

“I think that way you have more control over… if you, let’s say, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, this is the most fun I’ve ever had, and I love this character so much, I want to do it again,’ you now have more creative control for the next one,” she told Horowitz.

Olsen practices what she preaches, signing contract extensions for new projects to keep things flexible.

Her most recent extension was for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which followed a successful streaming show, WandaVision. The latter now has a spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. which may offer a vehicle for a return of Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.