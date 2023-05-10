BBC Boss Charlotte Moore, Kevin Macdonald & Sky’s Meghan Lyvers Set For Edinburgh TV Festival’s Climate Content Summit In London

EXCLUSIVE: BBC boss Charlotte Moore, director Kevin Macdonald and Sky UK drama chief Meghan Lyvers are set to appear at an Edinburgh TV Festival conference on climate-focused content.

The pair will speak at the first Climate Content Summit in London on June 7 at the Barbican center. Other highlights include Richie Mehta, director of Apple TV+ series Extrapolations, holding a masterclass.

BBC Chief Content Officer Moore and The Last King of Scotland director Macdonald will have a sit-down conversation, while Lyvers will join an industry debate about networks and platforms’ response to the global climate crisis.

Alf Lawrie, Head of Factual Entertainment at Channel 4; BBC Head of Commissioning for Specialist Factual Jack Bootle; ITV Entertainment Commissioner David Smyth; Sky Commissioning Editor Tilusha Ghelani; UKTV Head of Factual and Factual Entertainment Helen Nightingale and Lucy Willis, Commissioning Editor at Channel 5/Paramount will also appear on stage. There will be commissioner-led round tables that all delegates can apply to join.

Also on the bill are Chris Stark, Chief Executive of the Climate Change Committee, who will deliver an opening address and take questions from industry participants. There will also be a conversation with broadcaster and meteorologist Laura Tobin, and specific sessions on drama, exclusive research and audience insight and discussion on how producers can ensure their content has a lasting impact.

“We want to understand what cuts through with audiences, identify the messages and themes that viewers respond to, and discuss how to make sure programming stays relevant as society and values are affected by climate impacts,” said Stewart Clarke, Creative Director, Edinburgh TV Festival.