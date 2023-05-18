Eddie Marsan And Morfydd Clark Join Revenge Thriller ‘Uncle’

Eddie Marsan and Morfydd Clark (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Saint Maud) have signed on to join Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (His House) in Uncle, a revenge thriller directed by Joe Marcantonio (Kindred).

Co-written by Joe Marcantonio and Owynne Dawkins, synopsis reads: After the brutal murder of their family, barely teenage Millie and her Uncle John (Dìrísù) embark on a brutal mission of revenge and retribution. But as they get closer to the people responsible, Millie must decide if she is ready to follow the bloody path of vengeance… and its violent, premature journey into adulthood.

Principal photography is set to begin in Autumn in the UK. WestEnd is handling worldwide sales.

The pic is produced by Auroral Pictures’ Rebecca Knapp (Rollin with the Nines, Popcorn) and Matthew Wakeham (Two for Joy, The Facility). Nicola Pearcey of Picnik Entertainment (Military Wives, The Almond, and the Seahorse) is executive producing.

Marsan is best known for his collaborations with Mike Leigh which earned him the British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actor on both Vera Drake and Happy-Go-Lucky. He also starred in The Gentlemen, Vice, Deadpool 2, and the Sherlock Holmes franchise.

Clark is known for her film roles as Maud in Saint Maud for which she was nominated for a BAFTA, Dora Spenlow in The Personal History of David Copperfield, and in television as Mina Harker in Dracula. Most recently, she starred as Galadriel in Amazon Prime’s series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

“I’m thrilled to be working on a project so specific to rural Wales but with so much resonance with contemporary issues affecting people everywhere,” Clark said. “The script gripped me and working with such talented filmmakers, cast and crew is a dream.”

Marcantonio added: “This really is a dream cast for me, with three of the most incredible actors around – I’m so excited for us all to get started and to bring this amazing story to life.”

Marsan is repped by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin, and UTA. Morfydd is repped by Curtis Brown, Mosaic LA and UTA.