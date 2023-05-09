Ed Sheeran To Perform At ACM Awards Thursday

Ed Sheeran, who just won a court case in which he was accused of copying the Marvin Gaye’s classic “Let’s Get It On” for his own 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud,” will perform at the the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, producers announced today.

Hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the two-hour show will stream live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The full rebroadcast will be available to watch after the show on Prime Video and will be available to stream the next day on Friday, May 12, starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on the Amazon Music App and for free on Amazon Freevee.

Sheeran recently released his album “-” (Subtract), and is in the midst of his “+ – = ÷ x” (Mathematics) World Tour. A 4-part docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All is streaming now.

The performance will mark Sheeran’s debut on the ACM Awards stage. He joins a lineup of performers that includes the Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, and co-host Parton, who will close out the night with the world premiere of the debut single from her new rock record.

Sheeran’s appearance was announced today by The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions. The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor, Barry Adelman, and Fonda Anita serving as executive producers, and Damon Whiteside serving as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. Patrick Menton is co-executive producer.

Also today, Sheeran told Good Morning America that the jury in the copyright case were “very quick to see” that the chord sequence he was accused of stealing is a standard sequence in pop music, adding that he could think of “101 songs with the same chord sequence, and that was just, like, scratching the surface.”