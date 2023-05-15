Echo Lake Entertainment Elevates Iris Grossman & Peter McGrath To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime talent managers Iris Grossman and Peter McGrath have been promoted to Partner within the management division of Echo Lake Entertainment, Deadline has learned. The pair joins a list of Partners that also includes Zadoc Angell, Dave Brown, Brittany Kahan Ward, Graciella Sanchez, and Amotz Zakai.

A well-known industry veteran who reps a roster of award-winning actors and actresses, Grossman joined Echo Lake in 2016 after holding posts at ICM, TNT and Paradigm. She also serves as President of GreenLight Women, an organization dedicated to championing women over 40 in media, and was a two-term President of Women in Film.

McGrath came to Echo Lake in October 2015 after launching his career at Industry Entertainment. Having lived in several countries as a child, he naturally gravitated towards working with international artists and has developed a global roster of acclaimed actors in film, television, and theater.

“Iris and Peter have made invaluable contributions to Echo Lake over the years, and these new titles are well deserved,” said Mike Marcus, who serves as head of Echo Lake Management. “They each represent such an impressive group of well-regarded talent with whom we are proud to be in business.”



Added Grossman and McGrath in a statement to Deadline, “We are truly honored by this recognition. Echo Lake has proven to be at the forefront of promoting and celebrating unique artists and our representation ideals have always been centered around the ethos of client first. Our colleagues continue to inspire us by creating a collaborative environment where artists can feel nurtured and supported to be their authentic selves. As Echo Lake continues to thrive, we are proud to help lead our management team and make a positive impact on our industry.”

A management, production and finance company based in Beverly Hills that was founded in 1998, Echo Lake Entertainment has thus far produced and financed over 40 films, which have brought them an Academy Award from eight nominations, as well as a Peabody Award. The company currently produces Hulu’s Emmy-winning historical satire The Great, exec produced by and starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, which returned for its third season on May 12. Other recent Echo Lake credits include All the Bright Places and Oxygen for Netflix, Van Helsing for Syfy, and The Secrets We Keep for Bleecker Street. The company also recently produced its first play, the Jodie Comer-led Prima Facie, which came to Broadway from the West End in April and recently landed four Tony noms.