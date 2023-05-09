‘East New York’ Canceled By CBS After One Season

CBS has canceled cop drama East New York, starring Amanda Warren, after one season.

The decision comes after CBS today reversed its Friday decision to cancel S.W.A.T., renewing the veteran drama for a 13-episode seventh and final season.

It also follows lengthy renewal negotiations between the network and East New York‘s lead studio, Warner Bros. Television. In addition to the inevitable squabbles over budget, there was an additional business issue that complicated talks. As Deadline reported, it had to do with additional streaming rights CBS had requested that go beyond the now-standard stacking, which allows networks to stream current season of their series on their digital platforms.

However, progress had been made and East New York‘s renewal prospects went up Friday when CBS, somewhat surprisingly, canceled long-running drama S.W.A.T. However, following backlash from fans, S.W.A.T. was uncanceled.

East New York and S.W.A.T. were believed to be competing for one slot. Both come from outside studios and both are rare broadcast dramas with Black leads. While S.W.A.T. is older and more expensive, it also has a proven track record. Its established fan base and solid ratings performance factored into the final decision, I hear.

Also canceled today was the last remaining CBS bubble series, drama True Lies.

From creators William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn, East New York follows Regina Haywood (Warren), the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, an impoverished, working-class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.

The series also stars Jimmy Smits, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Richard Kind, Olivia Luccardi, and Lavel Schley. Finkelstein, Flynn, Michael M. Robin, Ed Redlich serve as executive producers. Also executive producing is former top CBS programming executive Thom Sherman who had developed the series.

Here is synopsis for East New York’s Season 1 finale airing May 14, written by William Finkelstein and directed by Michael M. Robin.

“Ruskin Roulette” – Haywood’s leadership is called into question after a tragic shooting close to home, and her relationship with Suarez is put to the test.