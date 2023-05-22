E. Jean Carroll Seeks Additional Damages From Donald Trump Over CNN Town Hall Comments

E. Jean Carroll, the writer who won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation civil lawsuit against Donald Trump earlier this month in Manhattan, is seeking what her lawyers call a “very substantial” additional amount in the wake of insulting comments the former president made during a May 10 CNN town hall.

In a filing today (read it here), attorneys for Carroll have asked a Manhattan federal court judge for permission to amend an original lawsuit to reflect the town hall statements in which Trump called Carroll a “wack job” and described the civil trial as “a rigged deal.”

Carroll’s attorneys write in the filing that Trump’s statements on CNN “show the depth of his malice toward Carroll, since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will or spite.”

Trump’s statements, they write, support “a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll’s favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same.”

In her lawsuit, Carroll said Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the mid-1990s and then defamed her by calling her, among other things, a liar. The jury of six men and three women in the civil case found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation, and awarded Carroll $2 million for battery and $3 million for defamation.

Trump’s attorneys have filed a notice of appeal in the civil trial verdict.