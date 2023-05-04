Dynamo Reappears On Sky With New Magic Series

EXCLUSIVE: Dynamo is conjuring up a new magic series for Sky.

The British illusionist, real name Steven Frayne, is in pre-production on his latest series, which has the working title Dynamo: Mind Over Magic.

As is not unusual for magic shows, Sky is keeping its cards close to its chest on the details of the series, but sources say it will include a “twist” on the genre.

The Dynamo series will be produced by Expectation, the production company behind Sky’s David Schwimmer comedy Intelligence.

Dynamo has traditionally collaborated with Phil McIntyre Entertainment on his TV shows, so the move Expectation marks a change of direction. He still owns his own company, Inner Circle Films.

Dynamo’s last major TV show was the 2020 limited series Dynamo: Beyond Belief, which was also broadcast by Sky.

Before this, he made four seasons of Dynamo: Magician Impossible for UKTV, the BBC Studios-owned broadcaster behind channels including Dave.

Dynamo has wowed stars including Emma Watson and Samuel L. Jackson with his illusions. He is perhaps best known for his levitation trick.

Sky declined to comment.