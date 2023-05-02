‘Dune: Part Two’ Teaser: First-Look Footage & Poster For Denis Villeneuve’s Star-Studded Sequel

We’ve got our first look at Denis Villeneuve’s Dune sequel, with Warner Bros. sharing a new teaser and official poster for the pic Tuesday afternoon.

In the clip, which hit the official Dune Twitter account, you can see a masked figure that appears to be Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides planting a device into a sand dune in an attempt to lure out a sandworm. The figure quickly retreats, and the title credits begin to role followed by stills of the cast, including a bald Austin Butler in character as Feyd-Rautha. Check out the full teaser and poster down below.

Warner Bros. has also confirmed that the first official trailer for Dune: Part Two will hit the web tomorrow. The studio shared the footage last week at Cinemacon in Las Vegas during the Warner Bros presentation with Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Villeneuve onstage.

The first movie, though in theaters and HBO Max, was one of Warners’ highest-grossing pics that year, making $108.3M domestic and $402M worldwide. It won six Oscars and notched a Best Picture nomination.

The sequel will explore the journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The Legendary-produced movie sees Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skargard, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Charlotte Rampling return to the franchise with new cast members Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Tim Blake Nelson and more. The pic will hit theater Nov 3.

Watch the teaser below.