‘The Daily Show’ Correspondent Dulcé Sloan Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Stand-up comedian and actress Dulcé Sloan has signed with APA.

Sloane is a longtime correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show who will serve as a guest host for the series for a week beginning Monday, May 1. Additionally, she currently brings to life the character of Honeybee Shaw–Tobin in the Fox animated series, The Great North, alongside Will Forte and Jenny Slate.

She has appeared multiple times on the CNN New Year’s Eve Special with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, the late-night show Conan, among others. Additional credits include RuPaul’s Drag Race, Late Night with Seth Meyers, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, The Steve Harvey Show and Last Call With Carson Daly.

In 2019, Sloane performed a half-hour of stand-up on Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents: Dulcé Sloan. The Miami native was recently honored with a Webby award for best comedy podcast for Hold Up with Dulcé Sloan and Josh Johnson.

Sloane is the newest addition to APA’s growing comedy touring division alongside Martin Lawrence, Rob Schneider, Mike Epps, Felipe Esparza, Loni Love, Gary Gulman, Kurtis Conner, Deray Davis, Darnell Rawlings and Chico Bean, among others.