Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Ted Lasso’ Actor Nick Mohammed To Make U.S. Live Performance Debut At NYC’s Town Hall

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Duke Johnson Signs With WME

Duke Johnson
Duke Johnson Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Duke Johnson has signed with WME in all areas for representation. He is best known for co-directing the critically acclaimed, Oscar-nominated film Anomalisa with Charlie Kaufman.

He is currently in post-production for his live-action film The Actor, which stars Andre Holland, Gemma Chan, May Calamawy, Toby Jones, and Joe Cole. Neon will distribute the film later this year. Johnson continues to serve as Creative Director for the animation studio Starburns Industries (Anomalisa, Rick & Morty) of which he’s also a Founding Partner.

He continues to be managed by Paul Young’s Make Good Content.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad