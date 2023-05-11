Duke Johnson Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Duke Johnson has signed with WME in all areas for representation. He is best known for co-directing the critically acclaimed, Oscar-nominated film Anomalisa with Charlie Kaufman.

He is currently in post-production for his live-action film The Actor, which stars Andre Holland, Gemma Chan, May Calamawy, Toby Jones, and Joe Cole. Neon will distribute the film later this year. Johnson continues to serve as Creative Director for the animation studio Starburns Industries (Anomalisa, Rick & Morty) of which he’s also a Founding Partner.

He continues to be managed by Paul Young’s Make Good Content.