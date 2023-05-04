Drew Barrymore Pulls Out As Host Of MTV Movie & TV Awards In Support Of Striking Writers

Drew Barrymore has dropped out as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards set for this Sunday in Los Angeles, in support of striking writers.

Barrymore is signed to host next year’s awards. This year’s show will be hostless.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” Barrymore said in a statement. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me. I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.​”

“We understand and deeply respect her decision,” said Bruce Gillmer, the president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount Global in a statement. She’s a legend – as a host and a fan – and we are excited to welcome her back in 2024, adding, “We thank and recognize all the writers who worked hard on the show these last few months.”

It will be difficult drawing talent, who are mainly actors, who are presenting if they will have to cross a picket line. “The situation is fluid with more to come in the next few days,” producers said.

“The show may not look and feel the same as the one we originally planned, but the team is hard at work readying to put on another great show, giving fans a chance to celebrate all the film and TV this year,” said Gilmer. “Our team is the best in the business – pivoting for several years whether scaled-back during Covid, without fans (i.e. GOATS), and have been able to bring our shows to fans every single. year. This year is no different.”‘

Plans are still coming together in real-time, but producers noted the show will include elements fans look forward to every year, including exclusive clips of the summer’s biggest blockbusters.

The show is the first scheduled awards telecast since the Writers Guild of America called a strike on Monday night. It’s set to air Sunday on MTV and several other Paramount Global cable outlets.