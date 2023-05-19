Broadway’s ‘Leopoldstadt’ And ‘Some Like It Hot’ Take Drama League Awards For Outstanding Play & Musical

Broadway’s Leopoldstadt and Some Like It Hot took two of the top honors at today’s 2023 Drama League Awards, the former named Best Production of a Play and the latter Best Production of a Musical.

Jamie Lloyd’s A Doll’s House starring Jessica Chastain was named Outstanding Revival of a Play, and Lear deBessonet’s Into the Woods took Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

In the performance category, Annaleigh Ashford won the Distinguished Performance Award for her work in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Anne Kauffman took home the Outstanding Direction of a Play award for The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window and deBessonet won Outstanding Direction of a Musical for Into the Woods. DeBessonet was also honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. The awards recognize both Broadway and Off Broadway productions; this year, Broadway’s Kimberly Akimbo was not eligible due its consideration last year for its Off Broadway staging. The Off Broadway staging of the revival of Merrily We Roll Along, which is transferring to Broadway in the fall, postponed consideration until next year.

The full list of nominees can be found at the Drama League website.